Waldemar "Wally" Quist Peterson, 81, of Mankato, passed away December 3, 2020 at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.

A public visitation will be held 4-7p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Dr., in North Mankato. A private burial with military honors will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Mankato.

Wally was born June 11, 1939 to Marlow and Harriet (Annexstad) Peterson in New Ulm, Minnesota. He graduated from Madelia High School in 1957. Following high school, Wally served in the US Navy for four years. On June 12, 1965, he married Kathleen Beetsch. Together they raised four children, Jon, Paul, Bethany, and Brian.

Wally owned and operated Wally Peterson Trucking for many years. He was a member of the Minnesota Trucking Association. In his free time, he enjoyed fast cars, spending time with his grandchildren, and loved Mankato area Hockey.

Wally is survived by his children, Jon (Denis Dose) Peterson of Eagle Lake, Paul (Megan) Peterson of North Mankato, Bethany Peterson of Mankato, and Brian (Jen) Peterson of Mankato; grandchildren, Matthew, Brady, Raeann, Briana, Sydney, Jackson, Gabrielle, Alec, Remy. Sean Paul, Tyrese, Isabella, Laina, Elleah, and Zackary; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Amara, and Noah; sisters, Lucy (Jerry) Goblirsch and Chris (Bruce) Broecker; and brother, Kenny (Melaniee) Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kathleen in 1993.